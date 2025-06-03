Russia supports diplomatic settlement of Iranian nuclear issue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia fully supports efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, we fully support a peaceful settlement of the Iranian nuclear problem," the Kremlin spokesman stressed in response to a related question.

He noted that states have the right to use nuclear energy peacefully. "We know that countries are entitled to peaceful energy, the use of peaceful nuclear energy. [This] is happening and should happen exclusively under the strict control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the global community. It happens everywhere - in all countries around the world. Of course, we believe that nations should retain this right," Peskov stated.

Besides, he emphasized that Russia believes official statements from Iran that the republic has no plans to possess nuclear weapons. "As for the accusations [against] the Iranian side that they are going to develop nuclear weapons, we primarily rely on Iran's official statements that the republic has no wish or plans to possess nuclear weapons. This is what we primarily proceed from in this regard," he noted.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would not allow Tehran to enrich uranium as part of a potential deal on its nuclear program. The Axios website reported that US proposals to Iran on ways to resolve the disagreement over its nuclear development envisage Tehran's continued uranium enrichment, contrary to public statements by US officials to that effect. According to the portal, Washington's May 30 proposals to Tehran suggest that the Iranian side could engage in "low-level uranium enrichment <…> for a to-be-determined period of time."

Iran and the US held the fifth round of Oman-mediated talks in Rome on May 23 to resolve the crisis over Iran’s nuclear program. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said that "certain, but not final progress" had been achieved. According to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Tehran and Washington hope to achieve positive results in one or two meetings.