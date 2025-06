LUGANSK, June 3. /TASS/. Russian troops are advancing in Ukraine’s Sumy Region along a front approximately 25 kilometers wide, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"The advance is currently underway along a broad section of the front, from Kondratovka to Yunakovka, covering about 25 kilometers," he noted.

Marochko said on May 24 that Russian troops had entered the settlement of Yunakovka, which Kiev uses as a base to move its forces to Russia’s borderline Kursk Region.