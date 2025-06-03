MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia prepared and submitted its draft memorandum to Ukraine in a completely closed process and decided to publish it only after the negotiations in Istanbul, Kremlin Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The memorandum was initially handed over to the Ukrainian side behind closed doors. A discussion took place. The de facto publication of the Ukrainian document that was handed over to us happened — it was published even before we sat down at the negotiating table. Later, the first discussion occurred, and such a decision was made by the head of our negotiating group. But it was handed over entirely behind closed doors, and there had been no leaks before," Peskov said.

The second round of resumed direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted just over an hour, and the delegations communicated in Russian. The parties exchanged documents with their views on the key aspects of conflict resolution.

TASS published the text of the Russian memorandum the day earlier. The document provides for a final settlement in Ukraine, including Kiev's abandonment of its radical nationalist course, protection of the Russian-speaking residents and the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian formations from the Russian regions, including those that joined Russia after 2022.