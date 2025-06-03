LUGANSK, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces are only 20 kilometers away from Sumy after liberating the region’s Andreyevka, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Russia’s battlegroup North liberated the Sumy Region’s Avdeyevka on June 3, the Defense Ministry reported earlier.

"Andreyevka is only 20 kilometers away from Sumy. Therefore, we can technically use drones and artillery to attack the enemy. Thus, the range of weapons we can use to attack military targets in Sumy has increased significantly," he said.