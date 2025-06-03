Any compromises in Ukraine settlement talks to remain confidential — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Possible compromises on the provisions of Russia’s draft memorandum on the Ukrainian settlement are a matter for negotiations and cannot be discussed publicly, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"This is a topic for the negotiation process, not to be hashed out in public," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a related question.

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted a little over an hour; the delegations communicated in Russian. The sides exchanged documents containing their visions for settling the conflict. Vladimir Medinsky, the presidential aide heading the Russian delegation, said Moscow had given the Ukrainian side a memorandum consisting of two parts.

The document by Moscow suggests two options to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine. The first one proposes a complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops and other paramilitary forces from Russia's territory, including the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as their withdrawal from Russia's borders at a distance agreed upon by the parties in accordance with the approved provision.

The second ceasefire scenario involves a package resolution comprising 10 points. These include a ban on the redeployment of Ukrainian troops, except for steps to withdraw at a distance from Russia's borders agreed upon by the parties, to halt mobilization and launch demobilization efforts in Ukraine. In addition, it provides for the cessation of foreign military aid to Ukraine, including the provision of intelligence and satellite communication services, as well as the refusal of the military presence of other countries in Ukraine and the participation of foreign specialists in military operations on Ukraine's side.