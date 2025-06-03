Russia continues to use existing channels for dialogue with US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Moscow continues to use the available channels for dialogue with Washington, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked whether Russia plans to discuss with the US the talks that took place between it and Kiev held in Istanbul the day before.

"We have channels of dialogue with the American side and continue to use these channels for communication," he told reporters.

The second round of resumed direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted just over an hour, and the delegations communicated in Russian. The parties exchanged documents with their views on the aspects of conflict resolution. The head of the Russian delegation, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, said that Russia had submitted a two-part memorandum to the Ukrainian side. According to him, the second part suggests several ways to implement a cease fire.

He also said that Russia would unilaterally transfer the remains of 6,000 dead Ukrainian servicemen.

Russia and Ukraine also agreed to exchange seriously ill prisoners of war and those under 25 in an "all for all" format - at least 1,000 people on each side. Russia made a concrete proposal for a cease-fire for 2-3 days in some sectors of the front. Also, according to Medinsky, Ukraine handed over a list of 339 children who had lost contact with their parents.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, proposed to hold the next meeting from June 20 through June 30.