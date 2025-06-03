Russia awaits reaction to memorandum submitted to Kiev — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia is expecting a reaction to the memorandum of peace proposals it has handed to Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS.

"Further (after the talks in Istanbul the day before - TASS) work will continue. We are awaiting a reaction to the memorandum that has been submitted," he told reporters.

The second round of resumed direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted just over an hour, and the delegations communicated in Russian. The parties exchanged documents with their views on the aspects of conflict resolution.

TASS published the text of the Russian memorandum a day earlier. The document provides for a final settlement in Ukraine, including Kiev's rejection of its radical-nationalist course, protection of Russian-speaking populations, and a complete withdrawal of Ukrainian formations from Russian regions, including those that joined Russia after 2022.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, proposed to hold the next meeting from June 20 to June 30.