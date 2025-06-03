Important agreements reached in Istanbul to be implemented — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian and Ukrainian delegations have managed to reach important agreements at talks in Istanbul which will be implemented, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, replying to a question by TASS.

"Certain agreements were reached in Istanbul, they are important - indeed, above all, people [must protect themselves with agreements]," the Kremlin official emphasized.

"These agreements will be implemented," he added.

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted a little over an hour, during which the delegations communicated in Russian. The two sides exchanged memorandums on their visions for settling the conflict. Vladimir Medinsky, the presidential aide heading the Russian delegation, said that Russia had given the Ukrainian side a memorandum consisting of two parts.

Medinsky also announced that Russia would unilaterally return 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine. Additionally, Russia and Ukraine agreed to swap severely injured and young servicemen (under 25) on the "all for all" formula, which includes at least 1,000 people on each side. Russia also proposed a ceasefire for two or three days in designated areas along the front lines. Medinsky also said that Ukraine gave Russia a list of 339 children who lost touch with their parents.