Kremlin says results of Polish presidential elections country’s 'internal affairs'

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The results of the Polish presidential election and the accession to power of Karol Nawrocki, the candidate from the opposition Law and Justice party, are the country’s internal affairs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This is the Poles' internal affair. They voted for whomever they wanted," he said when asked whether the Kremlin had monitored the Polish presidential election and how it assessed the results.

The term of office of current Polish President Andrzej Duda expires on August 6. His successor Karol Nawrocki won the second round of the presidential election, which took place on June 1, with 50.89% of the vote.