LUGANSK, June 3. /TASS/. The Western countries are using the Kiev regime to orchestrate large-scale strikes on peaceful cities within Russia, aiming to pressure Moscow during ongoing negotiations, said military expert Vitaly Kiselev in an interview with TASS.

Earlier, the second round of resumed direct talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul. The meeting lasted just over an hour, with both delegations communicating in Russian. During the talks, the parties exchanged documents outlining their respective visions for resolving the conflict.

Kiselev commented on these developments, stating, "Look, the negotiations in Istanbul have just concluded, and immediately afterward, there followed a massive attack by drones on social infrastructure in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. This suggests that none of our demands outlined in the memorandum will be fulfilled. They will be ignored, and the negotiation process will be prolonged. The West wants negotiations to proceed on its terms. France and Britain do not want peace at this moment."

In the early hours of June 3, Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale attack on the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Several municipal districts in these areas experienced power outages as a result.

In the Zaporozhye Region, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported that 457 communities were left without electricity, affecting over 600,000 residents. Similarly, in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo stated that more than 104,000 people across 150 communities lost electric power.