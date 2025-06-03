Russia, Turkey seek to protect their interests and global security — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Turkey demonstrate a unique balance between protecting their own interests and aiming toward regional and global stability and security, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Despite all previous ups and downs, our countries have built strong ties based on mutual respect. The Russian-Turkish relationship serves as a unique example of how a pragmatic attitude and the protection of one’s own interests, on the one hand, and ambitions toward stability and security in the region and globally, on the other hand, can be balanced," she said.

According to the diplomat, cooperation between Russia and Turkey "has undergone a multi-year transformation - from common challenges that tested the strength of interaction and the first Soviet-Turkish agreements that laid the principles of good neighborhood to the latest long-term strategic initiatives."

Among other large-scale projects, Zakharova highlighted the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant construction and the Blue Stream and TurkStream natural gas pipelines. Additionally, the two countries maintain active high-and summit-level contacts, with interparliamentary cooperation developing, too, she noted.

"Russia and Turkey continue to build bridges of trust as they show that a true partnership remains an unbreakable value even in times of change," Zakharova concluded.