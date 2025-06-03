Ukrainian army suffers heavy losses on junction of DPR and Zaporozhye Region — expert

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian army units have sustained heavy losses in battles at the junction of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region as a result of Russia’s artillery and UAV strikes, since they have nowhere to hide, military expert Andrey Marochko said on Tuesday.

Marochko said earlier that despite the resistance of Ukrainian forces, Russian units are advancing in the area on a stretch of the frontline more than 30 kilometers wide.

"Here [near Novopol] is mostly a steppe zone, with flat terrain that offers no shelter from our drones, from our artillery, and, naturally, Ukrainian militants suffer massive, catastrophic losses," he said in an interview with Moskva-24 TV channel.