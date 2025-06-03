Chechen head says eliminates Ukraine’s manpower, equipment on Orekhovsky direction

GROZNY, June 3. /TASS/. The Vostok-Akhmat battalion of the Russian Defense Ministry has used UAVs to neutralize Ukraine’s troops and equipment in the Orekhovsky direction, Chechnya head Ramzan Kadyrov said on Telegram.

"During aerial reconnaissance using UAVs, an enemy column was detected in a timely manner, trying to covertly change positions. At the command of the drone's crew, a pinpoint strike was launched. The accurate defeat of the target ensured the destruction of the enemy's manpower and equipment," he wrote.

Kadyrov noted that the strike has prevented the enemy’s attempt to rotate.