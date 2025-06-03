Ukrainian troops attack administrative building, school, community center in Kursk Region

KURSK, June 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have attacked an administrative building in the Bolshesoldatsky District of the Kursk Region with deliberate strikes targeting a school and a community center in the village of Skorodnoye.

The buildings sustained damage, preliminary, there have been no casualties, acting regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"Last night, enemy UAVs attacked the building of the local administration in the Bolshesoldatsky District. Deliberate strikes have also been carried out on a school and a community center in the village of Skorodnoye. All the buildings have sustained damage. According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties," he wrote on his Telegram channel.