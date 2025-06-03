MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. A deep internal split will not stop Poland from supporting Ukraine to undermine Russia, Dmitry Bunevich, advisor to the director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, said in a column he contributed to TASS.

"The backbone consensus of the Polish political elite is the need to fight against Russia. [Karol] Nawrocki can despise the ‘spineless liberals’ from the government as much as he likes or be outraged by Kiev's neo-Bandera ideology, but he will still continue to support the regime of Vladimir Zelensky, since this weakens Moscow," he said.

The expert points out that as long as the West is not completely split, as long as it is united in its fight against Russia, there will be no final split in Poland.

"And this is the truth that needs to be looked straight into the eyes," the expert said.

"The elections have demonstrated a deep split in Polish society, and it's not about the minimal gap between Nawrocki and [Rafal] Trzaskowski. The real problem lies in the hostility with which the candidates and their supporters fought each other. Nawrocki was not the only victim of information attacks and compromising material, his competitors suffered no less."

Nawrocki won the second round of the presidential election with 50.89% of the votes, Trzaskowski 49.11%.

However, according to Bunevich, Nawrocki's victory was to a large extent caused by the Polish voter's growing discontent with Ukrainian refugees and the Ukrainian issue in general.

"The new president, as a nationalist historian, has repeatedly stressed his skepticism towards Kiev, pressed the issue of the Volyn massacre and spoke out bluntly against Ukraine's imminent membership in NATO and the EU. However, his main opponent, sensing the mood of the voters, also began to make statements that were unfavorable for Kiev. A change in rhetoric on this issue, however, does not mean a change in Warsaw's course," he believes.