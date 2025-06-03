ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities deliberately evacuate children from liberated territories to Europe or western Ukraine, depriving them of the opportunity to reunite with their parents, who have received Russian citizenship, a Russian State Duma lawmaker said.

"In the Kursk Region and some other locations, especially in the Donetsk People’s Republic, children are removed from their families while their parents remain. Then, when these settlements are liberated by the Russian army and the parents obtain Russian citizenship, the children have already been evacuated on Zelensky’s orders, either to European countries or, at best, to western Ukraine. <…> That is why some children go missing. Neither their parents nor our child protection services nor the Red Cross can determine their location or what is happening to them," Viktor Vodolatsky, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, said.

He contrasted these actions with Russia’s policy of having servicemen rescue children from combat areas, especially orphans whose orphanages and boarding schools are being shelled by the Ukrainian military. Vodolatsky noted that Moscow and Kiev will soon engage in a children swap.

About talks

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted a little over an hour, during which the delegations communicated in Russian. The two sides exchanged memorandums on their visions for settling the conflict. Vladimir Medinsky, the presidential aide heading the Russian delegation, said that Russia had given the Ukrainian side a memorandum consisting of two parts. According to Medinsky, the second part lists ways to establish a ceasefire. Medinsky also announced that Russia would unilaterally return 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine.

Additionally, Russia and Ukraine agreed to swap severely injured and young servicemen (under 25) on the "all for all" formula, which includes at least 1,000 people on each side. Russia also proposed a ceasefire for two or three days in designated areas along the front lines. Medinsky also said that Ukraine gave Russia a list of 339 children who lost touch with their parents. In turn, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, said that Kiev proposes holding the third round of talks sometime from June 20 to 30.