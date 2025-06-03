NATO no longer controlled by its allies, senior Russian senator argues

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. NATO has lost its identity and morphed into something that now dominates its member countries, a senior Russian senator opined.

"As regards NATO itself, it seems to have lost its identity and the ability to be guided by its member states," Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev argued. "In the case of NATO, we can see that the organization has transformed into something that is detached from its member countries and even dominates them," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Kosachev, NATO is something contrary to sovereignty that undermines the rationale and principles of international law.

Originally, Russia referred its demand to reduce the expansion to the alliance which held the mandate to decide on new members and determine its membership criteria, and the expansion or non-expansion policy.

"Now in Istanbul, the Russian side demanded again - this time from Ukraine - that it refuse to join any military alliances or coalitions, meaning, of course, NATO," the senator added.