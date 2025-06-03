Kiev attacks Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 60 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, June 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 60 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Maisky, Oktyabrsky and Razumnoye, the villages of Zelyonaya Polyana, Krasny Oktyabr, Krutoi Log, Repnoye, Tavrovo and Ustinka came under attacks by 12 drones, of which six were shot down by air defense systems. In the village of Maisky, a civilian suffered injuries in a drone detonation on the premises of a commercial facility. The man continues medical treatment on an outpatient basis after receiving medical assistance. Two cars were also damaged. The attacks damaged a car in the settlement of Razumnoye and an outbuilding in the settlement of Oktyabrsky and destroyed a private home in the village of Ustinka," the governor wrote.

Last night, Ukrainian drones dropped two explosives on the Borisovsky district, damaging a private home and a car while an ensuing fire destroyed a garage and a car. The Valuisky municipal district came under an attack by ten Ukrainian UAVs, one of which was suppressed. The attack damaged equipment and an electricity transmission line and some residents of the village of Kukuyevka remain without electric power. Emergency teams will start recovery work after approval from Russia’s Defense Ministry, he said.

The Volokonovsky district came under a bombardment by four munitions and attacks by three Ukrainian drones, which damaged an infrastructural communications site. The Krasnoyaruzhsky came under ten bombardments by 59 munitions and attacks by 11 Ukrainian UAVs. A woman turned to a medical institution after suffering in the shelling of the Rakityansky district on June 1: she was diagnosed with barotrauma. She is currently undergoing medical treatment on an outpatient basis, the governor said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army attacked the Graivoronsky municipal district with 35 munitions in six bombardments and 11 drones, damaging a private home, a fence of another household and four cars, and also an electricity transmission line. Last night, a man was wounded on the premises of a private house and the house’s windows, a gas pipe and a car were damaged after a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive in the settlement of Khotmyzhsk. In the village of Golovchino, a Ukrainian drone detonation damaged two private homes, a car and a gas pipe, he said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Shebekinsky district with two artillery shells and 14 UAVs, of which seven were suppressed and shot down. In the area of the village of Dobroye, a Ukrainian FPV drone attacked a moving Gazelle minivan, wounding two men. On the Shebekino-Belgorod road, a fire destroyed a Gazelle vehicle and also a private house was damaged in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka along with a truck in the village of Malomikhailovka, the governor wrote.