What we know about power outage in Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions due to Kiev's drone attack

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Several municipal districts in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions were partially left without power due to Ukraine’s massive drone attack in the early hours of June 3.

TASS has compiled key facts about the aftermath of the Ukrainian attack on the Russian regions.

Scale of attack

- Ukraine used fixed-wing attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to conduct its massive attack, said Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo.

- The strikes targeted energy infrastructure located in the regions.

- Debris from the downed UAVs damaged a new electrical substation in the Genichesky district of the Kherson Region and a substation in the Melitopol district of the Zaporozhye Region, Saldo reported.

Aftermath

- As many as 457 settlements in the Zaporozhye Region remain without electricity, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

- The power outage affected more than 600,000 residents, he noted.

- Over 104,000 people in 150 settlements in the Genichesky, Novotroitsky, Ivanovsky, and Nizhneserogozsky districts of the Kherson Region were left without power due to Ukraine’s drone attack, Saldo specified.

- A transformer at the electrical substation in the Genichesky district caught fire as a result of the shelling, but employees of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry extinguished the fire.

- Power engineers promptly began restoring power supply in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions.

- Socially significant facilities in the Zaporozhye Region, which were left without power after the Ukrainian drone attack, were connected to back up power sources, Balitsky said.