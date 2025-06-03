Almost 90 Russians injured, eight killed over week due to Ukrainian strikes — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. More than 85 Russian civilians, including five children, were injured and eight were killed in Ukrainian attacks over the past week, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, told TASS.

"Over the past week, 88 people, including five children, were injured and eight civilians were killed by Nazi shelling. <…> Most of those injured and killed were residents of the Kursk, Belgorod, Kherson Regions and the Lugansk People’s Republic," he said.

The diplomat also pointed out that the Ukrainian armed forces fired almost 1,900 various munitions, most of which were Western-made, at Russian territory over the past week.