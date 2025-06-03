Russian army dislodges main Ukrainian forces from Stupochki in Donetsk region — expert

LUGANSK, June 3. /TASS/. Russian fighters have pushed main Ukrainian forces out of the settlement of Stupochki in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"Main units of Ukrainian armed formations have been pushed out of Stupochki in the DPR’s Kramatorsk district and consistent efforts are underway to mop up adjacent territories," the military expert said.

Marochko told TASS on June 1 that Russian forces had captured almost all key sites of the Ukrainian army in Stupochki.