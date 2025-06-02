Lavrov, UN relief chief discuss situation in Ukraine

/updates/

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The situation around Ukraine was the focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with visiting UN Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affair Tom Fletcher, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The sides exchanged views on the most pressing crisis situations, including in the Middle East and the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Syria, and Lebanon. Special attention was paid to the conflict around Ukraine, with a focus on the depoliticization of the United Nations’ humanitarian efforts," it said.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, Lavrov and Fletcher "discussed general issues of the work of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the world organization’s system of humanitarian response in the context of the comprehensive UN80 initiative." The sides stressed "the importance of optimizing efforts and bringing them in line with the norms and principles of international humanitarian law, as well as the necessity of ensuring relevant financial support for operations," the ministry said.

"I addition, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held detailed consultations to address issues of assistance to Yemen, Sudan, Afghanistan, and Myanmar. Fletcher was also received by Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov," the ministry added.