Consent to brief 'frontline lull' to show Kiev's readiness for peace — legislator

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s willingness to accept a short-term ceasefire in specific sections of the frontline will serve as a tangible indicator of its readiness to engage in meaningful negotiations toward a peaceful resolution of the conflict, stated Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR, in an interview with TASS.

"Russia has proposed temporary ceasefires in certain areas along the frontline for humanitarian reasons - to facilitate the removal of the bodies of the fallen. The extent to which Ukraine agrees to this and faithfully observes the 'silence regime' will, among other factors, reflect Kiev’s willingness to work out further conditions for a comprehensive peace settlement," Slutsky explained.

He reaffirmed that Russia’s primary objective remains unchanged: "to address the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and to guarantee Russia’s national security."

Slutsky also noted that the Russian delegation has submitted a draft memorandum aimed at a sustainable settlement, which Ukrainian representatives have indicated they will review. "Negotiations are expected to continue in the near future," he added.

Furthermore, he emphasized that no one anticipates immediate breakthroughs. "Progress is being made steadily, step by step - that’s what matters most," Slutsky concluded.

The second round of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine resumed in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted just over an hour, with discussions conducted in Russian. During the talks, both sides exchanged documents outlining their visions for resolving the conflict. According to Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation and presidential aide, Russia presented a two-part memorandum to Ukraine. The second part includes several proposals for achieving a ceasefire, including a specific suggestion to implement a 2-3 day ceasefire on certain fronts.