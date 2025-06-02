Ukraine must implement measures for ceasefire or withdraw Armed Forces from four regions

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. Kiev must either implement a package of measures or withdraw the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine, according to Russia’s proposals (memorandum) on resolving the Ukrainian crisis, a copy of which is available to TASS.

The second section of the document, dedicated to the conditions for a ceasefire, outlines two possible scenarios. The first entails "the initiation of a complete withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other paramilitary formations of Ukraine from Russian territory, including the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions, and their redeployment to a distance from the borders of the Russian Federation as agreed by the parties, in accordance with the approved provisions."

The second scenario comprises 10 points, including "a ban on the redeployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other paramilitary formations of Ukraine, except for movements aimed at withdrawal to an agreed-upon distance from the borders of the Russian Federation," as well as a halt to mobilization and the commencement of demobilization. Additionally, it requires "the cessation of foreign deliveries of military products and military assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of satellite communication services and the supply of intelligence data," the "exclusion of the military presence of third countries on Ukrainian territory," and the termination of foreign specialists’ participation in military actions on the side of Ukraine.

For the ceasefire to take effect, Kiev must provide guarantees of a "renunciation of sabotage and subversive activities" against Russia and its citizens. A bilateral Center for Monitoring and Control of the Ceasefire Regime must be established, and an "amnesty for ‘political prisoners’ and the release of detained military personnel and civilians" must be carried out.

This scenario also entails the lifting of martial law in Ukraine and the announcement of dates for presidential and Verkhovna Rada elections, which are to be held no later than 100 days after the lifting of martial law. Following this, it is envisioned that an "Agreement on the implementation of the provisions contained in Section I" will be signed. This section outlines "the fundamental parameters of the final settlement."