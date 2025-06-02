Russia calls for withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass, Novorossiya within 30 days

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. The full withdrawal of units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Russian territory, including Donbass and Novorossiya, is to be completed within 30 days of the ceasefire, according to the Russian proposals (memorandum) on resolving the Ukrainian crisis, which are available to TASS.

"From the moment the withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces begins, a 30-day ceasefire regime is established. During this period, the full withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Russian territory and the complete implementation of the ‘package agreement’ must be carried out," the document states.

The memorandum also noted that after the initiation of work on the text of a peace treaty, a two-to three-day truce will be declared to collect the bodies of the deceased from the neutral zone, followed by the unilateral transfer of 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen to the Ukrainian side.