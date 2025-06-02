Ukraine takes time-out to study Russia’s memorandum — Moscow’s chief negotiator

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. Ukraine is taking a time-out to study the Russian memorandum, the head of Moscow’s team at the talks in Turkey, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, told reporters.

"The memorandum is quite detailed, with much work put into it on our part. So, the Ukrainian side decided to take some time to consider it," he said. "When they study it and respond, then we will see."

Russia and Ukraine started their second round of talks more than 1 1/2 hours later than planned. The Russian delegation was again headed by Medinsky. It also included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The Ukrainian team was again led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Russia and Ukraine held the first round of the negotiations on May 16, agreeing to exchange 1,000 prisoners each. The countries also decided to come up with their visions of pathways to settle the crisis.