MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Diversification of Yerevan’s security contacts has yielded no results - Armenia continues to possess legal security guarantees solely from Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of International Studies of MGIMO under the Russian Foreign Ministry Nikolay Silaev said.

"Diversification has yet to lead Armenia to sign any security treaty that would provide guarantees comparable to those envisioned in the bilateral agreements between Russia and Armenia, as well as the CSTO agreement. <...> Armenia’s legal security guarantees remain exclusively with Russia and the CSTO," he stated during a roundtable on the prospects for Russian-Armenian relations held at TASS.

Silaev emphasized that Yerevan’s reliance on other actors has clearly not succeeded. "Obviously, no matter how much the people of Armenia may admire France and personally President Emmanuel Macron, no France will ever provide Armenia with any security guarantees," he stressed.

Currently, according to the expert, the question is when the existing illusions in Yerevan will be dispelled and the Armenian leadership will return to building relations with Russia, including in the security domain.