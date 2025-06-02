Lavrov, Szijjarto give high estimate to bilateral energy cooperation

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto discussed individual aspects of bilateral cooperation and gave a high appraisal to the interaction in the energy sphere, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the telephone conversation between the parties.

"Foreign ministers discussed individual aspects of the bilateral agenda, having expressed the high estimate of interaction in the energy sphere. Ministers also exchanged opinions on a number of key international and regional problems. The mutual interest in the soonest possible termination of confrontation in the European space was stressed," the ministry said.

Szijjarto said in April that Hungary already received 2.3 bln cubic meters of Russian gas over the TurkStream gas pipeline and its extension in Bulgaria and Serbia.