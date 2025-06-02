Russia, Ukraine wrap up talks in Turkey — source

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. Russian and Ukrainian delegations wrapped up talks in Turkey, a source told TASS.

Asked whether the talks ended, he said, "Yes."

According to the source, the talks took a bit more than an hour.

The talks started at Ciragan Palace about 2:43 p.m. and ended at 3:57 p.m.

After a hiatus of more than three years, Russia and Ukraine resumed direct negotiations on May 16 at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The first meeting lasted about two hours. In addition to the stated intention to continue working on a ceasefire, the sides agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each. They later made good on the deal.

Following the first round, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said Moscow was satisfied with the outcome and was ready to continue communication. At the second meeting, the sides were expected exchange memoranda to share their approaches to resolving the conflict. According to Medinsky, Russian negotiators were "ready to begin a meaningful, substantive discussion of each of the points of the package agreement on a future ceasefire right on the spot."