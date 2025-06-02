No handshaking between Russian, Ukrainian delegations to Istanbul talks - source

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. Members of the Russian and Ukrainian delegation did not shake hands before the beginning of the second round of talks in Istanbul, a source told TASS.

"There was no handshaking," the source said.

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine began in Istanbul more than an hour and a half later than scheduled.

The Russian delegation is again led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The Ukrainian delegation is led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The first round of talks was held in Istanbul on May 16, resulting in agreements on a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap and an exchange of documents on a potential ceasefire.

Upon arrival in Istanbul, Medinsky said that Russia will present its position on the Ukrainian settlement in detail on June 2. Provisions from Kiev’s memorandum were made public in Western media ahead of the second round of talks.