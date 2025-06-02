MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Statements regarding militarization from the United Kingdom, Germany, and other European NATO countries are contributing to heightened tensions and cannot have a positive impact on negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict, Federation Council member and member of the Council’s Committee on International Affairs Natalia Nikonorova said in an interview with TASS.

"The United Kingdom and European NATO members are likely deeply concerned that Moscow and Washington are proceeding without them in efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. Judging by public statements, their main objective appears to be the escalation of tensions, which certainly cannot have a positive impact on the negotiation process. Threats are being made about deploying armed formations, supplying long-range weapons to Kiev, and authorizing their use against targets deep inside Russian territory," Nikonorova stated.

According to her, Germany stands at the forefront of this political camp. "The new government of this country is demonstrating its readiness to provide various forms of assistance to Ukraine. However, one must question whether the German people are enthusiastic about the Chancellor’s actions. Despite the collective West’s attempts to distort historical truth, I believe not everyone has forgotten where the targeting of German troops and weapons at Russia can lead," she noted.

On May 28, The Daily Telegraph, citing sources, reported that the United Kingdom might permanently station its forces in the Arctic due to Russia’s growing presence in the region. On the same day, the German Ministry of Defense, the second-largest provider of military assistance to Ukraine after the United States, announced that a new package of military support for Ukraine would amount to 5 bln euro. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov signed an agreement on Berlin’s financing of long-range weapons production in Ukraine. According to the ministry, a significant number of these long-range weapon systems are expected to be produced in 2025.

The Russian side has repeatedly emphasized that arming the Kiev regime only serves to prolong the conflict.