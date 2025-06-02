Ukrainian attacks on Kursk Region damage over 400 houses in 2025

KURSK, June 2. /TASS/. Attacks by the Ukrainian army have damaged more than 400 private and multifamily buildings in Russia's Kursk Region since the beginning of 2025, acting governor Alexander Khinshtein said on his Telegram channel.

"Since the beginning of 2025, 323 private residences and 119 multifamily houses have been damaged by Ukrainian attacks in the Kursk Region. Work to repair them is ongoing; 35 private and 10 apartment buildings have been repaired in the last week alone, and restoration efforts continue in 120 houses," he wrote.

Khinshtein added that the clearing of the rubble of the railroad bridge in the Zheleznogorsky district also continues. "Despite the fact that the highway, on which the debris collapsed, is a federal route, specialists of the regional Transport Ministry will also be present there for supervision. In the near future, I will go to the site personally," the region's interim head emphasized.

In the early hours of June 1, a railway bridge collapsed in the Kursk Region's Zheleznogorsky district, causing a passing railroad train to fall onto a road. Three people were injured as a result of the incident.