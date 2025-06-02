Russia, Bahrain see prospects for cooperation in high-tech sectors — minister

DUBAI, June 2. /TASS/. Russia and Bahrain see prospects for cooperation in high-tech sectors, including the development of artificial intelligence, and software development, Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said in an interview with Bahrain’s newspaper Al Ayam.

"The cooperation between Russia and Bahrain has great potential in high-tech sectors. Russia boasts advanced experience and significant opportunities, especially in the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and software development. These competencies could contribute to the development of infrastructure and acceleration of growth of the kingdom's digital economy," he said.

On June 1, Russia’s delegation headed by Reshetnikov visited Manama as part of the working visit. During the trip the minister met Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the leadership of the country’s economic bloc.