More than 300 media representatives cover Ukraine talks in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. Over 300 media representatives from various countries gathered outside the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul to cover the second round of negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine, correspondents from TASS reported. Approximately one-third of them represent Russian media outlets.

A part of the Turkish delegation arrived at the Ciragan Palace for the negotiations. In particular, a vehicle bearing military license plates entered the hotel premises.

No official statement has been issued regarding the arrival of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is expected to deliver a welcoming address at the opening of the talks.