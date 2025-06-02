Turkey steps up security measures at Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul — correspondent

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. Security measures on land and water have been stepped up at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, where talks between Russia and Ukraine are expected to take place, a TASS correspondent reported.

Police patrols have been stepped up on the street next to Ciragan, and several law enforcement vehicles are stationed there. Three police boats and two coast guard boats are constantly present in the section of the Bosphorus Strait near the palace.

The talks are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. local time (11:00 a.m. GMT).

Direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine resumed on May 16 at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin after a hiatus of more than three years. The first meeting lasted about two hours. In addition to expressing their intention to continue working toward a ceasefire, the parties agreed to exchange prisoners on a "1,000 for 1,000" formula. This agreement was fulfilled.

Following the first round, Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky noted that the Russian side was satisfied with the results and prepared to continue contacts. At the second meeting, it is expected that the parties will exchange memoranda detailing Moscow's and Kiev's approaches to resolving the conflict. Medinsky emphasized that Russian negotiators are "ready to begin discussing the details of the package agreement on the future ceasefire immediately.".