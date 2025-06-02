Kiev attacks Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with nearly 100 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, June 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with nearly 100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, killing one and injuring several other civilians, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Dubovoye, Komsomolsky and Oktyabrsky, the villages of Krasny Oktyabr and Repnoye came under attacks by nine drones, of which six were shot down by air defenses. In the village of Oktyabrsky, a private household was damaged. In the village of Tavrovo, drone debris damaged a private home. Last night, a civilian suffered from a drone strike on a private home in the settlement of Komsomolsky. A shell-shocked woman received medical assistance from medics of an ambulance at the scene. She declined an offer for hospitalization. Three private homes and an outbuilding were damaged in the settlement," the governor wrote.

Air defenses shot down eight Ukrainian UAVs over the Alekseyevsky and Novooskolsky municipal districts and the Gubkinsky urban district and also 19 drones over the Korochansky and Krasnogvardeisky districts. Belgorod was attacked by one Ukrainian UAV, with no consequences, he said.

The Borisovsky district cam under an attack by four Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a private home, a car, an outbuilding and one of the buildings of an agribusiness. The Valuisky municipal district came under attacks by 11 Ukrainian drones, of which eight were shot down suppressed. The attacks damaged a fence of a private household. The Volokonovsky district came under an attack by a Ukrainian FPV drone, which damaged a GAZel minivan and a private home. The Graivoronsky district came under five bombardments by 22 munitions and attacks by six Ukrainian UAVs, the governor said.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under seven bombardments by 19 munitions and attacks by 10 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a non-operational administrative building. The Ukrainian military fired two munitions on the Rakityansky district, killing a woman. A 12-year-old girl was taken to the children’s regional clinical hospital with a mine blast injury and barotrauma. The Ukrainian attacks damaged four private homes, with one of them completely destroyed, and also a car and an electricity transmission line, he said.

The Shebekinsky municipal district came under an attack by 27 Ukrainian UAVs, of which 19 were suppressed and shot down. The attack damaged two cars and a private home. On the morning of June 2, a Ukrainian drone attack on the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka damaged windows in a two-story apartment building and four cars, the governor said.