Medinsky to egage in contacts on sidelines of Istanbul talks — source

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, will engage in contacts on the sidelines of the June 2 Istanbul talks between Russia and Ukraine, a source told TASS.

"Some contacts are planned on the sidelines," the source said, commenting on the departure of the Russian delegation from the hotel, but did not specify the nature of the meetings that will take place.

Earlier, a TASS correspondent reported that the Russian delegation, led by Medinsky, had left the hotel in Istanbul. The start of the Russian-Ukrainian talks is expected at 1:00 p.m. local time (11:00 a.m. GMT) at the Ciragan Palace.