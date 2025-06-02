Russian delegation confirms 1 p.m. talks with Ukraine in Istanbul — source

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Russian delegation has confirmed that talks with Ukraine in Istanbul will kick off at 1 p.m. local time (10 a.m. GMT), a source told TASS.

"We confirm, the kickoff time is 1 p.m.," the source said.

Earlier, the Russian delegation led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky left their hotel in Istanbul. The talks with the Ukrainian side are slated to take place in Ciragan Palace.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is proposing to the Kiev regime to resume the talks it halted in 2022 directly and without any preconditions. Ukraine agreed to take part in the talks at US leader Donald Trump’s urging.

Following the meeting, Moscow and Kiev agreed to swap the prisoners of war under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula, present their concept of the potential future ceasefire, outlining it in detail, as well as continue the negotiation process. Medinsky who led the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks said that the Russian side was satisfied with the negotiations’ outcome. It is expected that at the second meeting the sides will exchange their memoranda on resolving the conflict.