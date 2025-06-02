Ukraine hits Belgorod Region’s energy sites over 2,100 times since special op began

BELGOROD, June 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out more than 2,100 attacks since the start of the special military operation, targeting energy facilities and the fuel and energy complex in the Belgorod Region, Housing and Utilities Minister Sergey Dovgalyuk said at an operational meeting.

"Since February 2022, resource-supplying organizations and enterprises of the fuel and energy complex in our region have been operating under challenging conditions and have been subject to constant external attacks. During this period, more than 2,100 attacks were carried out on energy facilities and the fuel and energy complex. This resulted in damage to power grids, gas pipelines, and water supply and sewage systems. It also caused restrictions on the supply of electricity to residents and enterprises. This led to interruptions in the functioning of social institutions. Urgent restoration measures were required, as well as the connection of emergency generators and the redistribution of the load between existing power system facilities," the regional minister said.

According to him, the largest number of attacks were concentrated on energy facilities in the Shebekinsky and Graivoronsky districts, as well as at the Belgorodsky and Krasnoyaruzhsky districts. "As of May, enterprises and organizations in the fuel and energy complex have restored about 663 damaged or destroyed engineering infrastructure facilities. The estimated costs amounted to 2.6 billion rubles (almost 33 million dollars)," Dovgalyuk noted.