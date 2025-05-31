MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Berlin’s short-sighted policies could lead to the collapse of Germany’s economy, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev warned on the X social media platform.

Commenting on German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul’s interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, Medvedev said: "A ghoul called Wadephul says he no longer expects Russia’s complete defeat due to its nuclear arsenal. We are eagerly expecting Germany’s economic collapse due to its stupid policies though."

In his interview, the top German diplomat suggested that the Ukraine conflict would be resolved through talks because Russia, a nuclear power, was not expected "to face a complete defeat and surrender.".