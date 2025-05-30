Russia sees no link between Western visits to Istanbul, Kiev talks

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia does not associate Western officials’ plans to visit Istanbul on June 2 with its bilateral talks with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on US special envoy Keith Kellogg’s remarks that a number of US, UK, German, and French officials may come to Istanbul on this day.

"As for special envoy Keith Kellogg’s remarks, Russia, as a democratic and law-ruled state, respects the universal human rights principles of freedom of movement. Everybody is free to travel wherever he or she wants. But we see no connection between the movements by representatives of these four countries and bilateral Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul," she noted.