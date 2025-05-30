Russia takes note of Western officials’ potential visit to Istanbul on June 2 — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia has taken note of US special envoy Keith Kellogg’s remarks that officials from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France may travel to Istanbul on June 2, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We saw reports about the statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. As far as we understand, he wanted Russian to demonstrate some more flexible approach in the context of the upcoming talks, otherwise it may find itself in an unfavorable position. We also took note of Keith Kellogg’s remarks that official representatives from the above-mentioned countries (the US, UK, Germany, France - TASS) may appear in Istanbul on June 2 for some sort of four-party discussions concerning the Russian-Ukrainian talks," she said.