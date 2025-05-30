Ukraine launched 74 drones at 12 Belgorod Region municipalities over past day — governor

BELGOROD, May 30. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 63 munitions and 74 drones, striking 12 Belgorod Region districts and injuring four people over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Shebekino municipal district, 11 munitions were fired at the town of Shebekino, the settlement of Pervomaysky, the villages of Belyanka, Voznesenovka, Zimovenka, Murom, Pervoye Tseplyaevo, Rzhevka and the farm of Maryino in five shelling attacks and strikes with 22 drones, 13 of which were shot down or suppressed. A fighter of the Orlan unit was wounded for the second time during shelling of the town of Shebekino. The victim was hospitalized in a condition of medium severity in Belgorod City Hospital No. 2," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the official, an FPV drone attacked special-purpose vehicles on the morning of May 30, injuring two men.

The governor said four single-family homes and one apartment building, a Kamaz truck, a tractor, a Gazelle vehicle and an outbuilding were damaged in the district. Two drones were fired at the Borisov district, injuring a civilian in a car, and damaging a single-family home.

Forty-nine munitions and 18 drones were fired at Krasnoyaruzhsky district, damaging three single-family homes, one of them gutted by fire. Graivoron district was attacked with three munitions and two drones, with damage done to two single-family homes, a car and a power line.

Six drones were fired at Belgorod District, destroying a truck trailer and damaging a single-family home. In Valuysky District, seven drones struck the villages of Dvuluchnoye, Karabanovo, Logachevka, and Posokhovo, damaging a single-family home and the fence of another household.

Air defense systems shot down 11 drones over the Alekseyevsky, Gubkinsky, Novooskolsky and Starooskolsky municipal districts. Over the Chernyansky district, an air defense system shot down five UAVs, and no casualties or damage were reported.

"In the Volokonovsky district, the farm Shakhovka was attacked by an FPV drone, damaging the fence of a household and an outbuildings," Gladkov said.