Some groups in Japan would like to restore dialogue with Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Some groups in Japan would like to rebuild relations with Russia, despite the stance of official Tokyo that has chosen the path of confrontation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There are groups in Japan that consider this stance of the current leadership short-sighted and who deem it necessary to restore our relations and resume dialogue," he told reporters.

The conversation took place in the wake of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Akie Abe, the widow of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (who held the office in 2006-2007 and 2012-2020). Peskov said Abe "had made considerable efforts to establish relations between Japan and Russia."