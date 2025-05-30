Under Abe, Russia, Japan had productive dialogue, now everything shifted — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia and Japan conducted meaningful negotiations for concluding a peace treaty, the dynamics were positive during the time of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whereas the current Japanese authorities have chosen the path of confrontation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president had a very constructive and cordial relationship with Prime Minister Abe. Intensive working contacts at the highest level and quite meaningful negotiations for concluding a peace treaty, the dynamics were very positive," he told reporters.

"Unfortunately, the current Japanese authorities have opted for the path of confrontation with our country, they have joined all unlawful sanctions and restrictions against Russia and thus have taken an openly hostile position."

Peskov said that Abe "has made notable efforts to establish relations between Japan and Russia."

Abe has developed warm, friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his premiership. They met a total of 27 times.

Abe served as chairman of the Japanese government in 2006-2007 and 2012-2020. He resigned due to health problems. He died in 2022 from an assassination attempt, when Abe was giving a speech as part of the election campaign before the polls to the upper house of parliament.