MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has emphasized that Russia will not engage in public discussions about the intricate details of agreements, including those related to NATO's non-expansion to the east.

Speaking to the media, Peskov stated, "If we are discussing such subtle nuances of this topic (NATO non-expansion - TASS), then, I repeat, we prefer not to address them publicly or exchange positions through the media. We believe such matters should be handled through behind-the-scenes communication."

When asked whether Washington's acknowledgment of Moscow's concerns regarding NATO's eastward expansion would be formally documented, Peskov reiterated Russia's preference for private diplomacy over public debate.

Earlier, Peskov had already emphasized during briefings that Russia considers it wrong to disclose the contents of documents being prepared on the settlement in Ukraine and thus communicate its negotiating positions through the media.

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said in an interview with ABC News that Russia's concerns about NATO's eastward expansion are "fair." He noted that the North Atlantic Alliance might stop admitting new Eastern European countries, as the US agrees that this is a matter of Russia's security.