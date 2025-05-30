Lavrov sees Russia-China relations as immune to external influence

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow-Beijing ties are resistant to foreign pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a welcoming address to the organizers and guests of the tenth "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era" conference.

"Russia-China ties have become a true model of relations between great powers in a multipolar world. They are self-sufficient and immune to shifts in the international situation and external influence. The parties aim to strengthen their trust-based political dialogue, expand trade and economic cooperation and deepen cultural and humanitarian ties," he pointed out.

Lavrov noted that the conference was taking place in the year marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. "Russia and China cherish the memory of the unprecedented deed of our ancestors, who took up arms to defend the world from German Nazism and Japanese militarism," the top Russian diplomat stressed.

According to him, the fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping was the chief guest at the May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow is a sign of unbreakable friendship between the people of Russia and China. Lavrov reiterated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had confirmed his intention to attend celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Chinese people’s victory in the war against Japanese aggression, scheduled to be held in Beijing on September 3.

"We continue working together to form and agree the parameters and conditions for intergovernmental relations in a new era. We reject all forms of hegemonism, unilateral sanctions and other modern practices of neocolonialism," Lavrov emphasized.

"We call for eradicating terrorism, extremism and Nazism in all their forms and manifestations, and continue efforts to make sure that all members of the international community implement the purposes and principles of the UN Charter in their entirety and interrelation," the Russian foreign minister added.