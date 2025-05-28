Journalist Solovyov says Kremlin adviser Medinsky receives threats from Ukrainians

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The family of Vladimir Medinsky, Russian presidential adviser and head of the country’s delegation at the talks with Ukraine, received threats from Ukrainians, journalist Vladimir Solovyov said in televised remarks.

"The thing is that in the past few days, Vladimir Rostislavovich's family, the family itself and the relatives, both adult family members and children, have been receiving threats with quite specific content, saying that 'We know where your children are and we have many rigged scooters,' hinting at a number of terrorist attacks that have been carried out that way," he said.