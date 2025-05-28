Russian senior officials expected to visit North Korea this year — Security Council

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev are scheduled to pay visits to North Korea this year, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu reported.

"This year is set to feature numerous large-scale bilateral events and meetings. Apart from the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, these include the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Korea in August, in connection with which Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin will visit Pyongyang. Dmitry Medvedev, the chairman of the United Russia political party and deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, is also scheduled to attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Workers' Party of Korea in October," he said at a meeting with North Korean State Security Minister Ri Chang Dae.