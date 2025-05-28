Geneva not to be venue for second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations — source

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Geneva will not serve as the venue for the second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, as Switzerland’s policy has undermined its neutrality, a source told TASS.

Earlier, US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg suggested that a new round of talks between Moscow and Kiev could be held in Geneva.

"Switzerland has lost its neutrality thanks to its stance, and Geneva cannot be a venue now," the source said.

Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks since 2022 on May 16 in Istanbul, where they agreed to exchange prisoners of war under a "1,000 for a 1,000" formula, present their detailed vision of a possible future ceasefire, and continue the negotiations. Head of the Russian delegation Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said that Russia was satisfied with the meeting. He also said that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the leaders of the two countries, and Moscow had taken "this request into account."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on May 28 that the next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be announced very soon.